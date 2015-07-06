Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & Humid. Very spotty shower chance. Highs in the lower 90s.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking for partly cloudy skies today. Look for warm & humid conditions to return to the region. Our afternoon highs should top out in the low to mid 90s. We will run a very slight chance (10%) of a spotty isolated shower this afternoon.

Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. The warm & muggy conditions will continue. We will bump up afternoon isolated shower chances to 20% across the area. Not everyone will see the spotty showers, but the chance for a few to pop during the afternoon hours.

The rest of the work week will feature a building heat ridge across the area from the east. This means we will see high pressure moving overhead, and a drying trend to any isolated showers. Temperatures will begin to heat up as a result so look for mostly sunny skies for the rest of the work week into the weekend and temperatures warming into the mid to even upper 90s across the area. Heat index values will exceed the triple digit mark!

Have a great week!