BBQ Asian shortrib with mint yoghurt Lassi - Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards

Enam Chowdhury from Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards in Pittsburg brings us his delicious recipe for a barbecued short rib, marinated so it's full of flavor before cooking.

BBQ ASIAN SHORTRIB WITH MINT YOGHURT LASSI

INGREDIENTS:



(Short Rib marinade):

1 lb short rib 1/3 to ½ inch cut

¼ cup soy sauce

½ cup oyster sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

1 garlic clove minced

1 green onion diced

¼ cup toasted sesame seed

¼ tablespoon sesame oil

METHODOLOGY:

Combine all of the above ingredients until the sugar dissolves and place

in a bowl. Add the short rib into the mixture and coat well. Cover with

cling film. Leave in fridge for a minimum of three hours to overnight.

Preheat grill to medium high and lightly oil the surface (if you don’t have a grill,

You could use a ridged cast iron skillet). Remove the marinated ribs from the

Fridge and let stand until it reaches room temperature. When ready, place on hot grill,

Cook 5-7minutes per side, or until the meat is pink.

MINT YOGHURT LASSI

INGREDIENTS:

1 clove of garlic

1 cup of diced cucumber

¼ cup mint leaves

¼ cup of coriander or cilantro

1 teaspoon of toasted black pepper

1 teaspoon of toasted cumin

1 cup of fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon of salt to taste

1 cup of Indian or Lebanese yoghurt

¼ cup of water

METHODOLOGY

Place all the ingredients into a blender and mix well. Serve in a shot glass.

Learn more about Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards here. You can call them at 903-855-1769.