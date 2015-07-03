BBQ Asian shortrib with mint yoghurt Lassi - Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards

Enam Chowdhury from Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards in Pittsburg brings us his delicious recipe for a barbecued short rib, marinated so it's full of flavor before cooking.
BBQ ASIAN SHORTRIB WITH MINT YOGHURT LASSI
INGREDIENTS:
(Short Rib marinade):
1 lb short rib 1/3 to ½ inch cut
¼ cup soy sauce
½ cup oyster sauce
¼ cup brown sugar
1 garlic clove minced
1 green onion diced
¼ cup toasted sesame seed
¼ tablespoon sesame oil
METHODOLOGY:
Combine all of the above ingredients until the sugar dissolves and place
in a bowl. Add the short rib into the mixture and coat well. Cover with
cling film. Leave in fridge for a minimum of three hours to overnight.
Preheat grill to medium high and lightly oil the surface (if you don’t have a grill,
You could use a ridged cast iron skillet). Remove the marinated ribs from the
Fridge and let stand until it reaches room temperature. When ready, place on hot grill,
Cook 5-7minutes per side, or until the meat is pink.
MINT YOGHURT LASSI
INGREDIENTS:
1 clove of garlic
1 cup of diced cucumber
¼ cup mint leaves
¼ cup of coriander or cilantro
1 teaspoon of toasted black pepper
1 teaspoon of toasted cumin
1 cup of fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon of salt to taste
1 cup of Indian or Lebanese yoghurt
¼ cup of water
METHODOLOGY
Place all the ingredients into a blender and mix well. Serve in a shot glass.
Learn more about Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards here. You can call them at 903-855-1769.
