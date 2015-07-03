Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for afternoon storms. Highs in the low 90s.

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Look for increasing clouds as we move through our Friday. A boundary will be dropping down from the north giving us a chance for a few pop up scattered showers & storms this afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of the area under a "Slight Risk" for a few of these storms to possibly become strong to severe with damaging winds and lightning the main threats. Look for afternoon highs to climb into the lower 90s.

Tonight, we will see a few isolated showers continue into the evening hours before tapering off. Look for overnight lows to drop into the mid 70s by morning.

Your Independence Day forecast is calling for partly to mostly cloudy skies. The boundary will be sitting over East Texas during the afternoon and evening hours. This will allow for another decent chance for pop up afternoon showers & storms area wide. I would definitely NOT cancel any outdoor plans but make sure you keep our mobile weather apps handy, so you can track the pop up showers that may visit your neighborhood. Highs on Saturday will warm to near 90.

A few pop up storms may linger Sunday across the southern half of the area, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 90s.

Next week, we will be tracking a developing heat ridge that will expand towards Texas. This will allow for things to dry out and also heat up quite a bit. Look for highs to climb into the mid 90s and maybe even the upper 90s by late next week!

Have a great weekend!