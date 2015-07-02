Restaurant Reports: Fifteen super-clean places to eat - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: Fifteen super-clean places to eat

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

An outstanding inspection period by East Texas health departments, as over a dozen restaurants received perfect scores.

They are:

In Tyler perfect marks were awarded to: 

Fuzzy's Taco Shop, at 1871 Troup Highway.

Bodacious BBQ, at 1879 Troup Highway.

Church's Chicken #10759, at 120 South Southeast Loop 323.

Burger King #17173, at 2801 West Southwest Loop 323.

Wendy's #203, at 3920 South Southwest Loop 323.

Bodacious BBQ, at 4030 Frankston Highway.

The Foundry Coffee House, at 202 South Broadway.

Taqueria El Gallito, at 813 Lindsey Lane.

Raising Cane's Chicken, at 4186 South Broadway.

In Longview, 

Bodacious , at 2227 South Mobberly avenue.

Papa Murphy's , at 1753 West Loop 281.

Haute Goat Creamery, at 415 North High street.

Rowdy Taco, at 3312 North Fourth street.

Jack in the Box, at 507 North Access road.

Waffle House, at 318 East Loop 281.

Keep up the good work!

