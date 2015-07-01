Wednesday's Weather

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We will start to dry things out and heat them up as we move into midweek. Look for partly sunny, warm & breezy conditions. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s and winds will be gusty out of the southwest 10-15 mph. We will run a very low 10% chance for a few pop up showers this afternoon across far southern sections of Deep East Texas.

Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies with very warm and humid conditions. Look for highs to climb into the mid 90s with heat index values above 100.

Late week into the upcoming weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with just a 20% chance for a few spotty pop up showers. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s.

Have a great Wednesday!