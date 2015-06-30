Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy. Warm & Muggy. 30% chance for pop up thundershowers. Highs in the lower 90s.

We will start to dry things out as we move into midweek. Look for mostly sunny, warm & breezy conditions. Highs will climb into the mid 90s and winds will be gusty out of the southwest 10-15 mph.
Late week into the upcoming weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with just a 20% chance for a spotty shower. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s.
Have a great Tuesday!
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>