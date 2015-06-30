Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy. Warm & Muggy. 30% chance for pop up thundershowers. Highs in the lower 90s.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! I think Tuesday will feature a slight better rain chance and coverage across the area compared to Monday. Look for highs to warm again into the lower 90s.





We will start to dry things out as we move into midweek. Look for mostly sunny, warm & breezy conditions. Highs will climb into the mid 90s and winds will be gusty out of the southwest 10-15 mph.





Late week into the upcoming weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with just a 20% chance for a spotty shower. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s.





Have a great Tuesday!