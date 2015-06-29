In the Kitchen with Mama Steph: Berry-chocolate trifle for summer celebrations

Are you wondering what to make for your July 4 celebration? Do you need it to be easy and quick, but delicious? Mama Steph has got you covered. Check this recipe out and let us know how you like it!



Mama Steph's Berry-chocolate trifle



Ingredients:

One prebaked chocolate pound cake (or make one from a mix or from scratch, depending upon time)

One recipe of cream cheese whipped cream (See below)

One pint of blueberries (or blackberries)

One pint of strawberries (or raspberries)



Cream Cheese Whipped Cream



1 8 oz block of lowfat (not nonfat) cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup cold heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup granulated sugar



Method: Beat cream cheese and sugar together in a mixing bowl with an electric hand or stand mixer until fluffy. Lower mixer speed to medium, and gradually add the cold cream, beating the steady cream of cheese until mixture is whipped light and airy. (Will not be firm; will be a soft whipped cream) Set aside.



Assemble the trifle:



In the bottom of a trifle bowl or any large bowl you have, make a single layer of cake slices, about 3/4 of an inch thick.

Spoon a layer of the whipped cream mixture over the cake, then top with a handful of each kind of berries.

Repeat layers until you are out of ingredients (depending upon size of your bowl, could be two layers, could be three!)

Top with more berries of each kind for decoration.



Allow to chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour. Can be made a day ahead. Enjoy!

