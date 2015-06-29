Chester Yellowjackets - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Chester Yellowjackets

Head coach: Jeremy Wooten

District: 16-1A Division I

School colors: Purple, gold

Stadium address: Yellowjacket Drive, FM 1745, Chester, TX 75936

2016 record: 0-9, 1A DI

Returning starters: 2 on offense, 3 on defense

Players to watch: 

  • WR Seth Reed
  • RB Copper Bendy
  • OL J.T. Martin

Notes: The Yellowjackets will look to improve after going 0-9 last season.

