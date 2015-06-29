Leverett's Chapel Lions

Head coach: Andy Bates

District: 16-1A DI

School colors: Black, gold

Stadium address: 8956 State Highway 42, 135 North, Leverett's Chapel, TX 75666

2016 Record: 8-2, 1A bi-district finalists/3-1 district

Returning starters: 2 on offense, 3 on defense

Players to Watch:

SB Dawson Blear

LB Colton Glasco

SB Walter Jones

RB Grayson Bathke

Notes: The Lions will have to fill some positions that were left after a strong senior class graduated. The Lions are still expected to make the playoffs with the help of some key players.