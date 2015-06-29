Apple Springs Eagles - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Apple Springs Eagles

Head coach: Cody Moree

District: 16-1A Division I

School colors: Blue, white

Stadium address: 9120 FM 2501, Apple Springs, TX 75926

2016 Record: 5-4, 1A D1/1-3 district

Returning starters: 2 on offense, 3 on defense

Players to watch:

CB Tristen Davis

DL Lane Spring

Notes: The Eagles will be reloading after losing many players in key positions.

Powered by Frankly