Alba-Golden Panthers - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Alba-Golden Panthers

Head coach: Derek Smith

District: 8-3A Division II

School colors: Red, blue, white

Stadium address: 1373 County Road 2377, Alba, TX 75410

Returning starters: Three on offense, three on defense

2015 Record: 8-3 3A DII bi-district finalist/4-1 district

Players to watch (stats from 2015): DE Evan Galyean, FS Cody Frazier, WR Frederick Reeves, OL Anthony Williams, LB/QB Thomas Mitchell

Summary: The Panthers have their work cut out for them after losing a lot of experience. DE Galyean and DB Frazier earned all-district honors, and slot WR Reeves did the same on offense.

Alba-Golden Panthers 2016 Football Schedule

August 13 - Rains - Alba/Golden - Scrimmage
August 19 - Thomas K. Gorman - Scrimmage
August 26 - Hawkins - Alba/Golden - 7:30 p.m.
September 2 - Mt. Enterprise - Mt. Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.
September 9 - All Saints - Alba/Golden - 7:30 p.m.
September 16 - Price Carlisle - Alba/Golden - 7:30 p.m. *homecoming
September 23 - Rivercrest - Rivercrest - 7:30 p.m.
October 7 - Lone Oak - Lone Oak - 7:30 p.m.
October 14 - Winona - Winona - 7:30 p.m.
October 28 - Edgewood - Edgewood - 7:30 p.m.
November 4 - Como-Pickton - Alba/Golden - 7:30 p.m. *Senior Night
 

Powered by Frankly