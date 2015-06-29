Grand Saline Indians

Police responded Friday when a driver ran into the back of a boat. About 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of McCann Road and Magnolia Street in Longview in response to a crash. According to an official on scene, a vehicle pulling a boat on a trailer was turning onto Magnolia Street when a driver collided with the rear of the boat. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.