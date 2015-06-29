Head coach: Michael Ridge
District: 7-3A Division I
School colors: Orange and black
Stadium address: 500 W. Stadium Dr., Grand Saline, TX 75140
Returning starters: 6 offensive, 8 defensive.
2016 record: 4-6 /2-4 district
Summary: The Indians are searching for a quarterback.
Players to watch: RB Carlos Aguilar ( 795 rushing, 12 TDs), WR Judsen Truett (30 catches, 668 receiving, 10 TDs), PK Jose Vargas (6 to 7 field goals and 47 of 49 PATs)
2016 Grand Saline Indians Varsity Schedule
