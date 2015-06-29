Grand Saline Indians - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Grand Saline Indians

Head coach: Michael Ridge 

District: 7-3A Division I

School colors: Orange and black

Stadium address: 500 W. Stadium Dr., Grand Saline, TX 75140

Returning starters: 6 offensive, 8 defensive. 

2016 record: 4-6 /2-4 district

Summary: The Indians are searching for a quarterback. 

Players to watch: RB Carlos Aguilar ( 795 rushing, 12 TDs), WR Judsen Truett (30 catches, 668 receiving, 10 TDs), PK Jose Vargas (6 to 7 field goals and 47 of 49 PATs)

2016 Grand Saline Indians Varsity Schedule

  • 9/1, 7:30 p.m. vs. Como-Pickton, playing at Como-Pickton High School
  • 9/8, 7:30 p.m. vs. New Diana, playing at Grand Saline High School
  • 9/15, 7:30 p.m. vs. Winona, playing at Grand Saline High School
  • 9/22, 7:30 p.m. vs. Edgewood, playing at Edgewood High School
  • 9/29, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mt. Vernon, playing at Grand Saline High School
  • 10/13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Commerce, playing at Commerce High School
  • 10/20, 7:30 p.m. vs. Winnsboro, playing at Grand Saline High School
  • 10/27, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mineola, playing at Mineola High School
  • 11/3, 7:30 p.m. vs. Quitman, playing at Grand Saline High School
  • 11/10, 7:30 p.m. vs. Farmersville, playing at Farmersville High School
     

