Gift of Love: Carlos

It was an afternoon of bowling for Carlos and me as we tried our best to get some strikes and spares. This young man is very bright and has a great imagination. It's no wonder he wants to go into a creative profession when he grows up.



"A video game designer," Carlos said.



He says his favorite type of game is a video platform game.



"Like Super Mario basically, where you have and adventure or save something," Carlos said.



Carlos also likes games such as Lion King, Tarzan, and Ninja Turtles. He enjoys drawing, painting, and writing comics. Sports are also a big part of Carlos' life.



"Soccer, baseball and basketball," Carlos said.



As for his three wishes, Carlos would like, "To go in the past and visit Elvis Presley. What about your second? To be in a video game," Carlos said.



And for Carlos' third wish to travel to "Chicago to go see the Chicago Bulls play," Carlos said.



One of Carlos' favorite things, "I like turtles," Carlos said.



Carlos used to have a pet turtle that died and he looks forward to getting another one. He is also a big fan of the Ninja Turtles!



Carlos looks forward to spending time with his forever family. He would especially like to go to the movies and out to eat and maybe even vacation! Carlos would also like siblings.



"Two sisters and live in the city," Carlos said.



Oh, and he really is not much of a dog person.



Carlos needs love, nurture, opportunity, safety, and a lot of attention; but most of all, he needs the commitment of a lifetime, the Gift of Love.

