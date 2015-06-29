Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. warm & humid. 30% chance for afternoon storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid conditions. Look for highs to climb into the lower 90s. We will have a weak frontal boundary in the area, so with daytime heating, we will probably see a 30% chance for afternoon pop up storms to develop. The best chances today, look to occur across areas from I-20 and south.



Tonight a few spotty showers are possible during the evening, otherwise muggy. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s. Tuesday, look for partly cloudy skies. An approaching weak front will give the lift needed for more afternoon scattered thundershowers.



I think Tuesday will feature a slight better chance and coverage across the area. Look for highs to warm again into the lower 90s.



We will start to dry things out as we move into midweek. Look for mostly sunny, warm & breezy conditions. Highs will climb into the mid 90s and winds will be gusty out of the southwest 10-15 mph.



Late week into the upcoming weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with just a slight chance for a spotty shower. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s.



Have a great week!

