Freedom Fighters: David Applewhite

David Applewhite joined the Air Force in 1968 after a friend was killed in Vietnam. He wanted to go to Vietnam but instead was sent to Korea after North Koreans attacked and captured the USS Pueblo.



While in Korea, Applewhite served in Security Forces, guarding the base from insurgents. He served honorably until 1972, but always regretted not going to Vietnam. That's the reason Applewhite is active in Veterans organizations, helping veterans "anyway" he can.



