In the Kitchen with Mama Steph: Kicked-up panzanella

This recipe from Mama Steph will teach you how to make a wonderful summertime salad with produce from your garden or your local farmers market...tomatoes, peppers, and more!

Mama Steph's Kicked-Up Panzanella



1 1/2 pounds Roma tomatoes, chopped

1 pint small yellow tomatoes, chopped

1 small to medium green tomato, diced

1 small red bell pepper, chopped

1 small yellow or orange bell pepper, chopped

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 small firm cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped (keep the seeds if you want the heat)

handful of fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

3 cups homemade toasted bread chunks

1/4 cup homemade vinaigrette, or use your favorite bottled brand



Method:



1. If the bread is soft (stale is best for this), then cube it with a serrated knife, spread it on a large cookie sheet, drizzle with olive oil, and bake at 275 degrees for 10-15 minutes, or until they feel crispy to the touch. Set aside to cool.

2. In a large mixing or serving bowl, combine tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeno, cucumber, basil eaves and vinaigrette. Stir to coat the vegetables with the vinaigrette.

3. Add the bread to the salad, and toss well. Let all ingredients marinate, covered, for an hour or two before serving.



This salad is lovely alongside grilled chicken or any kind of fish. Also, if you'd like to add a punch of protein, add some cubed smoked mozzarella and mix it in well. A cup of cubes would be perfect, in my opinion.



Enjoy!



