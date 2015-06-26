Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy. Warm & humid. Highs in the low - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy. Warm & humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Happy T.G.I.F, East Texas! Partly cloudy skies, warm & humid. Look for highs back into the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances go up a bit more Friday night into the first half of this weekend as a decent front moves into the region. Highs will cool back thanks to the clouds and rain chances into the upper 80s.

A few more shower chances may return as we move into next week!

Have a great weekend!

