Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! A few of us saw a few isolated showers Wednesday, but we dry things back out for our Thursday and Friday with highs back into the low to mid 90s.Rain chances go up a bit more Friday night into the first half of this weekend as a decent front moves into the region. Highs will cool back thanks to the clouds and rain chances into the upper 80s.A few more shower chances may return as we move into next week!Have a great Thursday!