Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! A few of us saw a few isolated showers Wednesday, but we dry things back out for our Thursday and Friday with highs back into the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances go up a bit more Friday night into the first half of this weekend as a decent front moves into the region. Highs will cool back thanks to the clouds and rain chances into the upper 80s.

A few more shower chances may return as we move into next week!

Have a great Thursday!

