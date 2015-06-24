Better East Texas: Cruz leading polls

Voters in Texas are again bucking the national trends as recent poll results showed that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was leading all other declared Republican presidential candidates in the state.

However, six other candidates showed up respectively in the poll sponsored by The University of Texas at Austin and the Texas Tribune. So, what does that mean for the crowded field of contenders?

Well, as I said, Texas is bucking the national trend as Cruz is in the middle of the pack in 3 other polls taken in West Virginia, North Carolina and Virginia. This should position Texas as a huge prize for the upcoming campaign season with the Texas primary also moving to Super Tuesday, March 1, when Texas and 11 other states will hold primaries and caucuses.

So we will see more campaigning across the Lone Star State but our voice will be much louder as well as candidates will be put in the position of having to listen to Texas voters. So look for the likes of Rick Perry, Mike Huckabee, Doctor Ben Carson, Rand Paul, Jeb Bush, Rick Santorum, Marco Rubio and others as they come to our fair state, and then take the time to make a decision.

The importance of our votes has not been stronger in many years and we genuinely have the power to shape our national government in 2016. Look for the candidates and the stump speeches and vote and that will make for a Better East Texas.

