Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy. Hot & humid. 20% chance for isolated afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100-105

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Your Wednesday, a weak disturbance will move into East Texas. This will help spark off a chance for a few pop up storms then. Look for Wednesday highs to remain in the mid 90s.We dry things back out for Thursday and Friday with highs back into the low to mid 90s.Rain chances go up a bit more this weekend as a weak front moves into the region. Highs will cool back thanks to the clouds and rain chances into the upper 80s.Have a great Hump Day!