Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index of 100-105

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with more heat and humidity. Look for highs in the mid 90s, and a heat index over 100. Wednesday, a weak disturbance will move into East Texas. This will help spark off a chance for a few pop up storms then. Look for Wednesday highs to remain in the low 90s. We dry things back out for Thursday and Friday with highs back into the low to mid 90s. Rain chances go up a bit more this weekend as a weak front moves into the region. Highs will cool back thanks to the clouds and rain chances into the upper 80s.Have a great Tuesday!