Monday's Weather: Partly Cloudy. Very warm & humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s

Happy Monday, East Texas! After a cloudy and somewhat rainy weekend in some places, the weather looks to finally improve as we move into the new week. Our area of high pressure which was supposed to arrive this weekend will finally begin pushing into the area. This should bring us a drier, more seasonal forecast as we move into the new week. Look for partly cloudy and very warm and humid conditions for your Monday. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s but the heat index will make it feel closer to 100. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with more heat and humidity. Look for highs in the mid 90s, and a heat index over 100. Wednesday, a weak disturbance will move into East Texas. This will help spark off a chance for a few pop up storms then. Look for Wednesday highs to remain in the low 90s. We dry things back out for Thursday and Friday with highs back into the low to mid 90s. Rain chances go up a bit more this weekend as a weak front moves in and stalls in the region. Highs will cool back thanks to the clouds and rain chances into the upper 80s.