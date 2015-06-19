Mexican shrimp cocktail from Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults from Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall shared a flavorful way to serve up shrimp cocktail...with a twist!



Bear Creek Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Ingredients:

One pound medium cooked peeled shrimp

One purple onion chopped

One bunch chopped cilantro

Two Jalapenos chopped

One 15oz can diced tomatoes drained or about a pound of fresh vine ripe tomatoes

Juice of two fresh limes

Two ripe avocados cut into chunks

One or two cloves of fresh garlic minced

Mr. T's Bloody Mary Mix

Method:

Combine all ingredients, add

Bloody Mary mix to taste and chill before serving. Serve with tortilla chips.



