Mexican shrimp cocktail from Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults from Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall shared a flavorful way to serve up shrimp cocktail...with a twist!
Bear Creek Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Ingredients:
One pound medium cooked peeled shrimp
One purple onion chopped
One bunch chopped cilantro
Two Jalapenos chopped
One 15oz can diced tomatoes drained or about a pound of fresh vine ripe tomatoes
Juice of two fresh limes
Two ripe avocados cut into chunks
One or two cloves of fresh garlic minced
Mr. T's Bloody Mary Mix
Method:
Combine all ingredients, add
Bloody Mary mix to taste and chill before serving. Serve with tortilla chips.
