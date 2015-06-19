Juneteenth events for 2015 in East Texas

150 years ago today in the United States, slaves in Texas learned that slavery had been abolished as a result of the Civil War. It was actually over two years past President Lincoln's signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, which became law on January 1, 1863.



Texans plan to celebrate this historic event in various towns across our area. Here are a few places you can join in:



Marshall:



First ever Juneteenth celebration for the city began with a parade at 9 a.m on Friday. The celebration will last most of the day, with free music, games, and a concert.

Longview:

The Longview Metro Chamber of Commerce will have a fundraiser Friday night at 7. It will feature the Alter Ego Jazz Band and tickets are $35. The event will be held at the Summit Club.



Longview Parade on Saturday with lineup beginning at 9 a.m., on Ryder Drive. The parade will travel down MLK Jr. Blvd and end at Broughton Park Rec Center. The parade will be followed by a community-wide picnic in the park. There will then be games, vendors, food and more at noon. Registration to be in the parade is $5 and can be picked up from the rec center. 903-237-1276.



Kilgore:



Juneteenth Fun Fest and parade: 10 am through 3 pm downtown. The event is sponsored by The Legacy Foundation. The parade route starts at Cunningham Funeral Home and travels down Main Street to Kilgore Street. The parade will turn right on Kilgore Street, right on North Street and continue until it reaches the City Park. There will be food and activities at the park.



Tyler:



Saturday - parade to begin at 10 am at the intersection of Glenwood and MLK Jr. Blved. Car show on the square in front of the court house beginning at 4:30. Music festival begins on the square at 6:30 pm. Tickets: $35 at the gate for the festival, or $25 in advance. Click here:



Athens:



Unity Through Diversity - food fun and entertainment for everyone! On the courthouse square from 6pm-midnight. Parade begins at 6pm. Wesley Pruitt Band, Kadie Lynn, Trey Jackson, and other performers will be featured. Parade lineup at 5pm at TVCC Athens. 214-394-0224