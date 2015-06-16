Mexican corn casserole is comparable to the delicious street corn, Elotes, that you can buy at the state fair every year. So delicious!

4 cups whole kernel corn… Use frozen or roast your own and slice kernels off the cob

One cup of good mayonnaise

1/2 cup Mexican Crema (or heavy cream)

1 teaspoon or more hot sauce, to your taste

1 cup grated cheddar and one cup crumbled Mexican white cheese

Spices: Garlic powder, cayenne pepper, hot sauce, etc. Customize to your likes!

Method:

In a small mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except corn and cheese. Taste, and adjust seasonings if you would like more heat or saltiness.

For this sauce over the corn and a larger mixing bowl. Stir to combine, then pour into a 8 x 8 dish or pie plate.

Top with both cheeses, and bake in a 350° oven for 25 to 30 minutes.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.