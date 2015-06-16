Mexican corn casserole - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Mexican corn casserole

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Mexican corn casserole is comparable to the delicious street corn, Elotes, that you can buy at the state fair every year. So delicious!

  • 4 cups whole kernel corn… Use frozen or roast your own and slice kernels off the cob
  • One cup of good mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup Mexican Crema (or heavy cream)
  • 1 teaspoon or more hot sauce, to your taste
  • 1 cup grated cheddar and one cup crumbled Mexican white cheese
  • Spices: Garlic powder, cayenne pepper, hot sauce, etc. Customize to your likes!

Method:

In a small mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except corn and cheese. Taste, and adjust seasonings if you would like more heat or saltiness.

For this sauce over the corn and a larger mixing bowl. Stir to combine, then pour into a 8 x 8 dish or pie plate.

Top with both cheeses, and bake in a 350° oven for 25 to 30 minutes.

