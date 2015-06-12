3 East Texans released from jail after deadly biker brawl

East Texans are among the nearly 200 people arrested in the brawl reportedly between biker gangs at a Waco restaurant.

Three East Texans have been released from jail, while three others remain incarcerated, following a May 18 deadly brawl between biker gangs at a Waco restaurant.

An employee at the McClennan County Jail said Friday that three East Texans charged in the incident had been released:

Jason Lee Cavazos, 40, of Arp, was released from jail June 9 on $150,000 bond.

James Laray Gray, 61, of Tyler, was released from jail June 9 on $150,000 bond

and Marshall Mitchell, 64, of Longview, was released from jail June 6 on $250,000 bond.

The three East Texans still being held in connection with the incident include:

William Chance Aikin, 24, of Talco. Aikin's bond is set at $125,000.

Jason Alan Dillard, 39, of Winona. Dillard's bond is set at $175,000.

Kyle Smith, of Kilgore. Smith's bond is set at $1 million.

All six men are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. The men were among nearly 200 people arrested in the brawl at Twin Peaks Restaurant that left nine people dead, and sent 17 to area hospitals. Those who were injured had gunshot, stabbing, and clubbing injuries, according to East Texas Medical Center EMS, who serves the Waco area.

During an afternoon press conference, Waco Police Chief Brent Stroman discussed the incident, saying the department is still investigating to see if any of the shots fired by officers hit any bikers.

Forty-four shell casings were recovered at the scene and 12 rounds were fired by three officers. Revolvers recovered with empty shell casings are not included in that count. The chief also said the department did not have snipers or counter-snipers deployed to the scene.

"We did not fire indiscriminately into the crowd," Stroman said.

He added that he made the decision to arrest everyone at the scene due to the victims' bodies in the parking lot and the number of people at the scene. He said the department has 175 to 177 people homicide suspects.

"For those people in jail now, there was probable cause for arrest," Stroman said.

