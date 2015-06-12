Chicken Rockefeller from Jake's Tyler

David Wallace with Jake's Tyler shared a great, classic recipe with a twist, suitable for a weeknight dinner, but delicious enough to serve to company!

This is a simple sauce recipe, for a classic dish, created over a 100 years ago. Oysters Rockefeller is credited to Jules Alcatore, son of the founder of Antoine's, one of New Orleans most famous restaurants. The sauce was named after the Rockefeller family, due to it's "rich" flavor. Today, there are many versions of the recipe. You can use this sauce on virtually any protein. We will call this dish "Chicken Rockefeller".



CHICKEN ROCKEFELLER

Season and grill, bake, or pan sear 4-6 skinless boneless chicken breast. Keep warm, until ready to serve. Make the sauce and garnish chicken, just before serving.



Saute garlic and onions in a little olive oil. Add Bechamel sauce, thoroughly heat, finish with fresh spinach, crisply cooked bacon, Parmesan cheese, and a touch of heavy cream. Serve sauce over chicken.



A Bechamel sauce is a simple white sauce. It is one of three basic sauces that every chef learns to make to create virtually every dish. Call it "Cooking 101". Here is a recipe for Bechamel. Make it ahead of time and refrigerate or utilize a simple short cut, by substituting a jar any popular brand of Alfredo sauce.



Bechamel Sauce



5 tablespoons butter



4 tablespoons all purpose flour



4 cups milk



1 teaspoon salt



1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg



In a large saute pan, melt butter. Add flour and lightly brown. Finish by slowly adding hot milk. Bring mixture to a boil. until thickened. Add salt and nutmeg. Set sauce aside or refrigerate for up to 3-5 days.