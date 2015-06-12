Friday's Weather: A mix of clouds & sunshine. 20% chance for a few pop up afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 90s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Your Friday will feature partly cloudy skies. We're looking at another day with plenty of heat & humidity. Highs will warm into the lower 90s. We will see about a 20% chance for a few pop up showers this afternoon across the area.This weekend, an upper level trough will begin to approach the area from the west, along with a possible tropical disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico. These will act together to give us a slightly better chance for scattered showers & storms as we move into the weekend & early next week time frame. We're seeing some hints that we could see an enhancement in the rainfall for the start of next week which could lead to some heavy rainfall potential. Stay tuned for more on that in the coming days!Have a great Weekend!