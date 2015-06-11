Restaurant Reports: Unsatisfactory report for E. Texas doughnut shop

One eatery had an unsatisfactory report from the health inspector's latest visit.





Star Donut & Croissant, at 1940 Troup Highway in Tyler, was the only unsatisfactory report this week.



Milk, eggs, bacon and links were held too warm. (thermometer)



Tray of food on rolling racks was labeled one temperature, but were held out of temperature. (thermometer)



Cappuccino nozzle had residue buildup, needed cleaning. (unclean)



And flour bin lids were damaged. (danger)



Total demerits :15





Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.



