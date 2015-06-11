KLTV and KTRE launch app for foodies

KLTV and KTRE are excited to announce the launch of our new cooking app, East Texas Kitchen.
KLTV and KTRE are known for bringing you creative dishes and easy-to-prepare recipes on-air, now you know can have those recipes and more in seconds. Whether you're looking for kid-friendly recipes, healthy selections or something quick to get dinner on the table, we've got you covered.
To download the free app, just search "KLTV KTRE East Texas Kitchen" in your device's app store or use the links below:
To download the app to an iPhone, click here.
To download the app to an Android phone, click here.
The app features:
You can also submit your own pictures and details of your favorite dishes. Your recipe might even be featured in the app!
Download the app today and don't forget to watch "In the Kitchen with Mama Steph" on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and "In the Kitchen" on Fridays at 5 p.m.
