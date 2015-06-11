Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Very warm & humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies. The weak boundary over the southern areas, so rain chances look to remain at near 10% or less across the region. Mainly just look for more heat & humidity.This weekend, an upper level trough will begin to approach the area from the west, along with a possible tropical disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico. These will act together to give us a slightly better chance for scattered showers & storms as we move into the weekend & early next week time frame. We're seeing some hints that we could see an enhancement in the rainfall for the start of next week which could lead to some heavy rainfall potential. Stay tuned for more on that in the coming days!Have a great Thursday!