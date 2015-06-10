Better East Texas: Encourage youth to enter the job market

It is easy, especially in our politically charged society, to wrangle statistics to tell the story you want to tell.

We see it every month. So I have to take one recent statistic on job openings with caution. But when you look around Texas and especially East Texas, I believe it confirms something – and that is that jobs openings are very common if not plentiful in our area.

In its most recent release, The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there were 5.4 million job openings in the U.S. You don't have to go far in East Texas to see Help Wanted signs all around – some at new businesses and some in existing businesses but the need is there - East Texas businesses are hiring.

Now, this is the time of year a lot of young people enter the job market and for some it is the search for a first job. With that in mind, young people need to learn that their first job will most likely not be their last, their first job will most likely not provide them with huge income, and that first job will most likely involve some tasks that aren't their favorite things to do.

But that first job is a job and experiencing that first employment experience is critical to becoming a productive member of society long term. So, young'uns, there is solid opportunity all around you and while work can be very hard, it can also be very rewarding so get motivated and get a job – and that will make for a Better East Texas.

