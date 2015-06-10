Better East Texas: The controversy around Caitlin Jenner's ESPY award

It is award season and while with the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Grammys and the like and you may be familiar with the ESPY's, the awards created by ESPN to recognize achievements in the sports world.

The ESPY Awards will take place in July and one of this year's recipients has certainly been in the news, but not for sports-related coverage. Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner will be receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Now this award is presented to the sports-related person or persons or team, irrespective of gender or sport, judged to have made the most significant or compelling humanitarian contribution in transcendence of sports in a given year.

Not surprisingly, there is controversy on recognizing Jenner with this award. Critics cite other more compelling stories like the story of Noah Galloway, the army veteran who lost an arm and a leg in combat and has succeeded in spite of the injuries, or that of would-be college basketball player Lauren Hill, who raised money to fight cancer before dying from her own rare condition this year.

Now, no doubt, what Jenner was faced with and acted on was courageous in a unique way, but these other two individuals faced life and death situations and certainly took courage to another level - a higher level of strength and impact – and that should be recognized by ESPN. Our young people need more truly courageous examples like Galloway and Hill and the media needs to magnify those examples at every opportunity, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.