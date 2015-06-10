Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Very warm & humid. Highs in the mid 90s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Your Hump Day will feature partly cloudy skies. The weak boundary will washout over the area, so rain chances look to drop to near 10% or less across the area. Mainly just look for more heat & humidity. This weekend, an upper level trough will begin to approach the area from the west, along with a possible tropical disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico. These will act together to give us a slightly better chance for scattered showers & storms as we move into the weekend & early next week time frame. This of course, is still a few days out and lots can change, so we will continue to monitor developments.Have a great Wednesday!