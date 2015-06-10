Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Very warm & humid. Hig - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Very warm & humid. Highs in the mid 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Your Hump Day will feature partly cloudy skies. The weak boundary will washout over the area, so rain chances look to drop to near 10% or less across the area. Mainly just look for more heat & humidity. This weekend, an upper level trough will begin to approach the area from the west, along with a possible tropical disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico. These will act together to give us a slightly better chance for scattered showers & storms as we move into the weekend & early next week time frame. This of course, is still a few days out and lots can change, so we will continue to monitor developments.

Have a great Wednesday!

