Summer fruit icebox cake with Mama Steph

This recipe is an easy one to put together, as it only has three ingredients and requires no baking. It's an icebox cake, one that your grandmother may have made for you years ago, when folks called their refrigerators iceboxes. Try out its decadent lightness and enjoy!



Mama Steph's summer fruit icebox cake



Ingredients



1 box graham crackers

1 quart heavy whipping cream

2 pints of fresh fruit, like strawberries, washed, hulled, and sliced thin



Method:



1. Make whipped cream with the heavy whipping cream. (add 2 tsp vanilla extract and about 3/4 cup powdered sugar, if desired) Use a hand or stand mixer, a whisk attachment, and in large mixing bowl, whisk cream on high speed until it becomes creamy. Don't over mix so that it becomes very thick. You want a light, loose whipped cream.



2. In a 9x13 dish, cover the bottom of the dish with a bit of the cream, in a thin layer.

3. Top with a layer of graham crackers, completely covering the bottom.

4. Add a layer of whipped cream, using about 1/4 of it. Top this layer with a solid layer of berries or other sliced fruit.

5. Repeat layers, ending with a layer of whipped cream. Top with strawberries for decoration.

6. Place in your "icebox," and leave for a minimum of three hours. Overnight is best!



Enjoy!



