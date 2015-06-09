June Adoption Meetings in East Texas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

June Adoption Meetings in East Texas

(KLTV) - From the Department of Family and Protective Services:

Overton

Rusk and Smith Counties

Tuesday, June 16th, 6:00 PM


McMillan Memorial Library
401 S. Commerce Street
Overton, TX 75684

Contact: Brittney Rountree 903-655-6211

Longview

Gregg County		Wednesday, June 17th, 5:00 PM

DFPS Office
2130 Alpine Road
Longview, TX 75601

Contact: Shelly R Johnson (903) 233-5256
Athens

Henderson County

Monday, June 29th, 4:00 PM


DFPS Office
420 Athens Brick Road
Athens, Texas 75751

Contact: Jill Morrison 903-676-2438

