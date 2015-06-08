Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Very warm & humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're look at a mix of sun & clouds today across the region. Look for very warm and humid conditions to also accompany the heat. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100.



Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine but a weak boundary sneaking into the area may provide just enough of a spark for a 20-30% chance for a few spotty pop up showers and storms. Right now, coverage looks to remain fairly low and this does not look to be a widespread event. Highs will still climb into the lower 90s despite the low rain chances and extra clouds cover.



Wednesday & Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies. The weak boundary will washout over the area, so rain chances look to drop to near 10% or less across the area. Mainly just look for more heat & humidity.



Friday thru the weekend, an upper level trough will begin to approach the area from the west, along with a possible tropical disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico. These will act together to give us a slightly better chance for scattered showers & storms as we move into the weekend time frame. This of course, is still several days out and lots can change, so we will continue to monitor developments.



Have a great Monday!

