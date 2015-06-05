Chef Michael Brady shares new twists on tacos - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Chef Michael Brady shares new twists on tacos

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
 Executive Chef Michael Brady from Fresh by Brookshires shares some "outside the box" taco ideas to enjoy all summer! 

Tony Montana tacos (Cuban style):

Carnitas meat, shredded (roasted pork)
mustard/mayo dressing
sliced deli ham
thin sliced pickles
Gruyere cheese (or Swiss in a pinch)

Roasted chicken-guac tacos:

Meat from rotisserie chicken
Cole slaw
Guacamole
soft taco shells

Method:

1. Warm your tortillas on a skillet. Don't warm them for too long, or they will become crispy.
2. Shred meat from the chicken, and set aside.
3. Assemble the tacos in any way that makes you happy.

Tip: Freestyle tacos are a great idea for picky families or large groups. Set up a taco bar and let everyone invent their own!

