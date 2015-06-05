Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm & humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

T.G.I.F, East Texas! We're looking at mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Look for highs to climb into the lower 90s today. Humidity will make it feel like it's in the mid 90s.





Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with temps to drop into the lower 70s.





The weekend forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and hot conditions. Temps will climb into the low to mid 90s and heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.





More clouds return next week helping to lower temps a few degrees. Some rain chances return by mid to late next week.





Have a great weekend!