Restaurant Reports: 4 restaurants get top marks

Four Longview restaurants got top marks in the latest inspection period.

Subway at 2330 Judson RoadGrade: A; no critical, 2 non-critical violationsThe Perfect Blend at 705 E MarshallGrade: A; no violationsDairy Queen at 4101 GilmerGrade: A; no critical, 1 non-critical violationTacos Goyo III at 717 State Highway 31Grade: A; no critical, 1 non critical

