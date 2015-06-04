Restaurant Reports: 4 restaurants get top marks - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 4 restaurants get top marks

By Jeff Wright, Producer
(KLTV) -

Four Longview restaurants got top marks in the latest inspection period.


Subway at 2330 Judson Road
Grade: A; no critical, 2 non-critical violations

The Perfect Blend at 705 E Marshall
Grade: A; no violations

Dairy Queen at 4101 Gilmer
Grade: A; no critical, 1 non-critical violation

Tacos Goyo III at 717 State Highway 31
Grade: A; no critical, 1 non critical

