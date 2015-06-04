Execution date set for man condemned in brutal murder of elderly Tyler woman

An execution date has been set for a man found guilty in the stabbing death of an elderly Tyler woman in 2005.According to the Smith County 114th District Court, Clifton Lamar Williams has been scheduled for death on July 16, 2015 for the fatal beating, strangling and stabbing of Cecelia Schneider.Last month, the Supreme Court refused to review the 31-year-old's appeal

Schneider was found stabbed to death inside her home on July 16, 2005. The night of the murder, police said neighbors spotted Williams in the neighborhood. Officers searched the area around Callahan Street and Fannin Avenue, where Williams lived. When they found him, police said Williams led officers on a brief foot chase, then ran to his father's home to hide.

Police said William's father brought his son to the police department.

Victim's daughter: "We have such relief that this guy is off the streets"

Prosecutors said the money stolen from Schneider was used to buy crack cocaine.

During the trial, Schneider's daughter, Barbara Holder, said that she had been planning to visit her mother prior to the murder.

"Thursday before this happened we were planning to come down. My husband got sick so we didn't get to come and I've carried a lot of guilt around since that happened because we would have probably been here and we could have stopped this from happening or we might all be dead at this point," she said.

Holder said in an interview with KLTV at the time that she attended the trial every day to honor her mother's memory.

"I've stayed here through all this because I wanted him to see my face every time he turned around because I was representing mother and I didn't want him to look around and see an empty court on mother's side," she said.

According to the Associated Press, appeals lawyers contended Williams had deficient legal help at his 2006 Smith County trial and that he was mentally impaired, making him ineligible for the death penalty.