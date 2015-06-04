Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm! Highs in the upper 80s to near 90

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're looking at mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Look for highs to climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with temps to drop into the lower 70s. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 90s. The weekend forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and hot conditions. Temps will climb into the low to mid 90s and heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. More clouds return next week helping to lower temps a few degrees. Slight rain chances return by mid week.Have a great Thursday!