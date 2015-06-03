Rick Perry running for president

Former Texas governor Rick Perry has announcing his 2016 presidential campaign Thursday at an event in Dallas.

From a podium, Perry told a crowd of supporters, "I am running for president."

Perry was a governor of Texas for 14 years and ran in the 2012 presidential race. He left office in January after a record 14 years as governor. Under him, the state generated more than a third of America's new private-sector jobs since 2001. He also pushed offering economic incentives to lure employers to the state, according to the Associated Press.

AP reports that Perry's presidential aspirations may be complicated this time by a felony indictment on abuse of power and coercion charges, from when he threatened - then carried out - a veto of state funding for public corruption prosecutors. That came when the unit's Democratic head rebuffed Perry's demands that she resign following a drunken driving conviction.

On Thursday, Perry announced his 2016 campaign staff and his office issued a statement about the bid:

Fourteen years of executive leadership as governor of Texas taught me the value of matching the right individuals with the right responsibilities,” Perry said. “Our goal is to reach as many Americans as possible with mine and Anita's vision for how we can create more opportunity around the country and help build a more secure world.”

