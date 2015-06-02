Where to volunteer to help clean-up debris in Van - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Where to volunteer to help clean-up debris in Van

By Jeff Wright, Producer
(KLTV) - Volunteers are directed to check-in at the Colfax Masonic Lodge located at 220 South Maple Street, Van TX 75790 which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteer Coordinator, Jessica Goode, can be contacted at (903) 368-1522.

