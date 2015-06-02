Do you qualify for FEMA assistance?

People in three Texas counties recovering from last month's devastating floods and tornadoes could be eligible for federal assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday urged residents of Hays, Harris and Van Zandt counties to consider applying. A May 29 presidential disaster declaration covers eligible families, individuals and business owners in those areas.

San Marcos and Wimberley, in Hays County, and parts of Houston had deadly flooding. Two people were killed in a May 10 tornado in Van, in Van Zandt County.

Residents can register online at disasterassistance.gov, use a smartphone or web-enabled device at m.fema.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

Officials say eligible survivors should register even if they have insurance. FEMA does not duplicate insurance payments, but under-insured applicants could get government help after their claims are settled.



