Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Slightly warmer. Highs in the mid 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at mostly sunny skies. Another mainly dry day across the region. Look for highs to warm into the mid 80s. Tonight, we're expecting fair skies with overnight lows to drop into the 60s. Look for more sunshine Wednesday thru Friday. Afternoon humidity values will begin to creep back up as we move towards the end of the work week into the weekend. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine for the upcoming weekend, with slightly higher humidity levels. Heat indices could approach the mid to upper 90s with actual temps in the lower 90s. Rain chances look to stay away until the middle to latter half of next week!Have a great Tuesday!