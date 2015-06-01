Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Pleasant conditions. Highs in the lower 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at mostly sunny skies. A very slight chance for an isolated showers across our far northeastern sections today. Look for highs to warm into the lower 80s. Tonight, we're expecting fair skies with overnight lows to drop into the 60s. Look for more sunshine Tuesday thru Friday. Afternoon humidity values will begin to creep back up as we move towards the end of the work week into the weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine on Saturday before a few more clouds and a 20% chance for a pop up shower or two arrive by Sunday. Better rain chances look to likely return as we move towards next week.Have a great week!