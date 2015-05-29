Watermelon salad from In the Kitchen

WATERMELON SALAD (vegetarian, gluten free)



Serves: 6

Prep Time: 25 minutes



INGREDIENTS

Red Wine Vinaigrette (recipe below)

One small seedless watermelon, cut into 1 inch chunks (about 5 cups), chilled

1/4 pound feta cheese, crumbled (1 cup)

3/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, coarsely chopped (optional)

1/2 red onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice

1/2 cup coarsely chopped mint leaves

Cracked black pepper

RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

1/4 cup red wine

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup salad oil

A generous pinch of dried oregano

2 tablespoons granulated sugar, salt, and pepper to taste

Place all the vinaigrette ingredients into a blender. Process until emulsified. Pour vinaigrette into a large bowl. Add the watermelon, feta, olives and onion and toss gently.



Garnish with the mint and fresh cracked pepper. Serve in baked crepe shells or lettuce leaves.

