Red Cross shelter to close in Henderson; Van service center still operational

An American Red Cross shelter in Henderson is set to close Saturday.

The Red Cross has been operating a shelter in the community since Monday, when an EF-2 tornado struck the Rusk County area. On Friday, the organization said that an average of 40 residents a night were staying at the shelter. Those families are expected to be able to return to their homes Saturday, according to a statement from the Red Cross. The group said case workers will make sure that those unable to return to their homes will be transitioned into temporary housing.

The organization also said that it would continue operating a service center in Van, which was struck May 10 by an EF-3 tornado. Two people were killed in that storm and at least 30 percent of the city was damaged.

Red Cross workers will continue delivering water and snacks to neighborhoods in Henderson and Jacksonville, Executive Director Tammy Prater said in a statement.

Prater said that since early May, 37 shelters have been opened in Texas and Oklahoma, and 40,000 meals and snacks have been served to people in more than 100 counties.

