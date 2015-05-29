Friday's Weather: Periods of showers & storms. Some heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

T.G.I.F, East Texas! A new strong system will be approaching East Texas during the day Friday, right on thru the upcoming weekend. Look for rain and storm chances to increase once again, starting today, along with the potential for some heavy rainfall. Flash Flood Watches have already been issued for the far northwestern sections of the area from NOW thru Saturday around Noon for the potential of more heavy rainfall. We are under a Marginal risk of severe weather thru the weekend. (1 out of 5) on the threat level) meaning a few storms could approach severe limits. Next week, the long wave pattern looks to setup into a more zonal flow. This will help to suppress rain and storm chances a bit more for the area! At least, we can only hope!Have a great weekend!